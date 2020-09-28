Jahnvi Kapoor Attends Family Dinner To Ring In Grandmother Nirmal's Birthday; See Pics

On September 27, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted attending a family dinner on the occasion of her father Boney Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday. Apart from Janhvi and Boney Kapoor, other members of the Kapoor clan, including Sanjay Kapoor, Mahdeep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah were also spotted at Nirmal's residence in Mumbai suburbs. Interestingly, Sanjay and Maheep posed with a cake in hand.

On the other side, the Dhadak actor wore a white dress for the family dinner. Meanwhile, her sister Khushi Kapoor was seen sporting a casual look as she teamed a sweatshirt with jeans. The Kapoors were also seen wearing face masks. Scroll down to take a peek into Boney Kapoor's mother's birthday bash.

Boney Kapoor's mother's birthday

The Kapoor clan also extended wishes for Nirmal Kapoor on social media. Boney Kapoor's younger brother Anil Kapoor shared a couple of throwback pictures and wrote a heartfelt note for their mother. Anil Kapoor's caption read, "Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us".

On the other side, Sanjay Kapoor also showered love on his mother with a few unseen pictures of her. Interestingly, celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, and Chunky Panday, among many others, also wrote birthday wishes for Nirmal Kapoor in the comments section. Meanwhile, Nirmal's granddaughter Janhvi also took to the story session of her Instagram handle and shared an old picture featuring young Nirmal.

Apart from celebrating their mother's birthday, the Kapoor brothers also shared heartfelt notes for their daughter on the occasion of Daughter's Day. Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture and a video post, respectively, on Instagram. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and shared the pictures of his daughters, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi. In the caption, Kapoor called them "3 Angels" and said that he is blessed to have them.

