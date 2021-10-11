Janhvi Kapoor Attends Felicitation Ceremony For India's Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Heroes

Janhvi Kapoor attended the felicitation ceremony for India's Paralympians, who made the country proud at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. The Bollywood star is known for her films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dhadak and others and was 'honoured' to attend the event. According to a media statement, the actor was joined by her father, Boney Kapoor and the two had travelled from Dehradun for the felicitation.

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor attend felicitation ceremony for India's Paralympians

14 out of 19 medal winners from the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 were felicitated by the Piramal Group, in association with the Delhi Golf Club on Monday. Among the attendees were the chairman of the Piramal Group, Ajay G Piramal, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. As per a media statement, Janhvi mentioned it was 'inspiring' to witness what the Paralympians has achieved and mentioned that they had made the country proud. She also mentioned that she was happy to have the opportunity to meet them.

At the event, the Kapoor duo met Avani Lekhara, Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal (shooting), Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar (badminton), Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, and Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia (javelin), Yogesh Kathunia (discus throw), Nishad Kumar (athletics) and Harvinder (archery). India’s medal count at the Paralympics were five gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

The actor also penned down a note on her Instagram account sharing a group picture with the medalists. In the note, she penned down what the Paralympic winners had taught us all. She wrote, "You have made all of us so proud and taught us that no reason is big enough to get into the way of your dream if you work hard." The athletes were honoured with a cash reward and mementoes at the event.

While attending the special event, Janhvi Kapoor also launched Harinder Singh Sikka's book, Vichhoda. He is known for his novels including Calling Sehmat, which was launched in 2008. Janhvi was also asked at the event if she would ever be part of a sports film and the actor mentioned she would love to. More specifically, she said that she had met Arunima Sinha, an Indian Mount Everest climber and would love to play her on-screen as she found her story to be 'very inspiring'.

