Janhvi Kapoor And Boney Kapoor To Share Screen Space For The First Time: Report

Film producer Boney Kapoor and his actor daughter Janhvi Kapoor share a strong and adorable father-daughter bond. The two are often seen hanging out together and never fail to share cute pictures. While fans never fail to shower love on the father-daughter duo, they are also eager to watch them share the screen space together. Seemingly their fans' wish is coming true as the two will be soon seen in one frame.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will soon feature together in a project. While the duo have been working on their upcoming film Mili, their first project would be an advertisement. The two will be seen sharing the same relationship on screen for the very first time. The duo is reportedly very excited about their collaboration and had shot the ad on June 21.

Janhvi Kapoor's first film with her father Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in an upcoming film Mili, in which she has collaborated with her producer father Boney Kapoor. Back in November 2021, the actor wrapped the film's shoot and expressed her excitement about collaborating with her father for the first time. The actor shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's shoot and penned a long note about how she got to know her father's passion for films while working on the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "It’s a wrap! Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up." She further mentioned how the film is also special to her as she got to work with director Mathukutty Xavier and called her journey in the movie inspiring. She further wrote, "Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything." "I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa. thank you for this journey," the Roohi actor added.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor