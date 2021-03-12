Janhvi Kapoor And Cast Celebrate Roohi's Box Office Collection From First Day

Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi has been one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The film was finally released recently in theatres for the audiences. The horror-comedy had created quite a buzz among the viewers ever since its trailer was released. The songs of the movie were also received well by the viewers. This was one of the first Hindi films to have hit the big screen after the COVID-19 shutdown of theatres.

There had been certain doubts about how the film will fare at the box office because of the current situation around the pandemic. However, it turns out that the movie is faring well at the box office as Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating the first-day box office collections of the movie. For all the people who are wondering about the movie and Roohi's box office collection for the first day, here is everything you need to know about it.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates first-day box office collection of Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share Roohi's box office collection of the first day. She shared a post on her Instagram and shared that the movie has earned a whopping â‚¹3.06 Crores on day 1 of its release. The amazing performance of the movie has surprised a lot of trade analysts and viewers. Even though the theatres are reopened in the country, there has been low attendance in theatres.

She also shared in her post that Roohi's release has been successful in bringing back the audiences to the theatres. The post shared by Janhvi Kapoor features her in a spooky avatar while Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma look away in fear. Janhvi urged everyone to book their tickets for Roohi and tagged the whole team and Roohi's cast in the caption. Her co-actor from the film Varun Sharma also shared the same post on his Instagram. Here is a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram.

Roohi's cast and other details

Roohi is a horror-comedy movie helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films. Roohi's release was expected to happen in 2020 but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roohi's cast features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Varun Sharma's latest movie, Roohi’s plot revolves around Bhawra (Rajkummar) and Kattani (Varun) who kidnap Roohi (Janhvi) but she is soon possessed by a ghost named Afza who captures brides on their honeymoon. Here is a look at Varun Sharma's latest movie Roohi’s trailer.

Image Credits: Varun Sharma Instagram