Janhvi Kapoor & Her 'Aksa Gang' Present 'Qayamat'; Spark Funny Reactions From Arjun, Kajal

Janhvi Kapoor has been entertaining her fans with some hilarious videos involving her team members. Calling them the 'Aksa gang' who dance with funny expressions, quirky steps and everyday objects, the crew has returned with yet another video. This time the team grooved to the song Qayamat from Deewane and celebrities were impressed this time too.

Janhvi Kapoor's Aksa gang returns

Janhvi & co were seen goofing around once again in their hotel room. The actor was seen posing exaggeratedly with sunglasses and then using the shower as a microphone to sing as the other members sat in the bathtub or danced with bathrobes in the wardrobe.

Focusing on each word of the lyrics of Sukhwinder Singh-Alka Yagnik song, the gang could be seen quipping over words like Kajal, by showing images of Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal and showing disgust over bad odour for words like 'Khushbu' (fragrance).

Along with the video, Janhnvi wrote that it was their last video and promised that it was indeed 'qayamat' (judgement day).

Kajal Aggarwal, who found a mention in the video, could not hold her laughter. Janhvi's cousin Arjun found the arbid nature of the video consuming.

Two other videos of the crew dancing together in a similar setting using objects as props had similarly gone viral and sparked celebrity reactions galore.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in the movie Roohi. She played the role of a 'ghost' in the Rajkummar Rao starrer movie. The movie was among the few to release in theatres during the pandemic and earned around Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office.

"It's an extremely cool, interesting role. The duality of the character gave me the opportunity to showcase and explore a lot. Playing this role opened me up as an actor. I had to push myself physically and vocally. Some scenes required me to push myself emotionally.

"My character Afza is a witch, so obviously you can't be conscious of your vanity. The worst you look, the better it is for the character," she had then told PTI.

She had added, "The humour in the film is situational and fantastical. In the film, I had two comedic experts as company, in Rajkummar and Varun, who were aiding Hardik''s take on comedy. What I realised while working was that you don't have to do anything extra to be comic."

She is currently working on movies like Roohi and Good Luck Jerry.

