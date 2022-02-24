Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Cherish Old Memories With Mom Sridevi On Latter's Death Anniversary

On the death anniversary of the legendary actor, Sridevi, her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reminisced the cherishing memories they spent with their mother as they shared beautiful pictures of them together on social media. While Khushi Kapoor shared her childhood picture with her mother, Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note stating how she misses her mother a lot.

Numerous celebrity artists took to Janhvi Kapoor's social media post and remembered the iconic superstar of the film industry. On the other hand, even the fans flooded the comments section with love and stated that Janhvi and Khushi were surely making their mother proud. Take a look at what they posted.

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt note for mom Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an old picture of herself in which she can be seen sitting in her mother, Sridevi's lap with a vibrant smile on her face. In the caption, she poured her heart out and mentioned how she'd still lived more years with her in her life than without and added how she hate the fact that another year has been added to her life without her mother. she further mentioned that hoped she will make her mother proud one day because that’s the only thing that keeps us going.

The caption read, "I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever." (sic)

Celebrities namely Shashank Khaitan, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and many others took to Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post and extended love to her by showering heart emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, even her fans poured in love for her by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis while stating how much they loved her childhood photo with her mother. Some also urged her to stay strong and assured her that she was already making her mother proud. Take a look at some of the reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Even Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a childhood picture of her in which she can be seen posing with her late mother, Sridevi. she captioned the picture with a heart emoji. take a look-

Image: Instagram/@sridevi.kapoor