Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most loved siblings pair in B-town. From birthday posts to vacation pics, the sister duo never fails to amaze fans with their mushy pictures. Janhvi shares a very special bond with Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor.

Recently, the Dhadak actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic picture with sister Khushi, but what caught netizens' attention was Boney Kapoor's unmissable reaction to it.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest post with Khushi Kapoor

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a stunning black and white picture with sister Khushi Kapoor. In the photo, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor was seen donned in a strappy floor-length metallic mirror gown. Khushi Kapoor on the other hand was all glammed up in a backless sequined dress and had tied her hair into a high bun. The Kapoor sisters were seen holding each other's hands as they perfected a pout while looking at each other and posing for the picture. Sharing the post, the Roohi actor captioned it as "kissie kissie w my baby"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. One of the users wrote "Absolutely stunning ❤️😍😍" while another wrote "Indian Kylie & Kendal 😍😍". Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor reacted to the picture. The star wife wrote, "My girls 😍❤️❤️🤩" Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor too reacted to the picture. Here, take a look at his reaction-

Janhvi Kapoor on the professional front

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy film, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie titled Milli. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production Mili which is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in the movie. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Along with this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in her Kitty.

