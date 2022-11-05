Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Send Warm Birthday Wishes To Their Baby Sister Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her acting debut soon, rang in her 22nd birthday on Saturday, November 5. Kapoor has been receiving a lot of warm wishes from her fans since midnight. On the occasion, her elder sisters, including Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, also showered Khushi with their love.

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to shower her baby sister with love on various occasions. As Khushi Kapoor turned 22, the Mili star took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her little sister. In her heartwarming note, the actor wrote, "It's my favourite persons birthday. The bestest girl in the world (red heart) my whole heart and my lifeline. I love you and I miss you so much. I wish I was with you rn." (sic)

Anshula Kapoor shared some unseen pictures and videos of her sister Khushi from one of their family functions. In the first clip, Khushi Kapoor was seen patting Arjun Kapoor's pet dog. The next two photos saw Anshula and Khushi sharing smiles while sporting ethnic outfits. Sharing the photos, Anshula Kapoor penned a sweet note in which she called the birthday girl "everyone's favourite." She further sent a lot of love to her baby sister and hoped that all her dreams come true.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite cutie @khushi05k (yes, even Max has chosen his fav) May this year bring you all the clarity you desire, May you always be surrounded by a sea of unconditional love, may you always feel endless joy, and may you unquestionably & unabashedly always remain true to who you are.. You deserve only the best of the best.. I miss you! ILY." In her reply, Khushi wrote, "I love you," and added a series of red heart and crying emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya wish Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of Khushi on her IG stories and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @khushi05k love you loads.. keep shining darling girl." On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor shared a video of her hugging Khushi Kapoor and wrote, "I love you. Happy birthday sister."

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor/@anshulakapoor