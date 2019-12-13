Janhavi Kapoor Answers The Internet's Most-asked Questions About Her

Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who made her film debut with 2018's Dhadak. The film was the remake of a Marathi film titled Sairat. The film won her an award in the best female debut category. The film was also well received by the audience across the country. The 22-year-old is the daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and late veteran actor, Sridevi. The actor has a significant fan base for her work and style statements. Most of her fans also believe that her acting and mannerisms are similar to those of her mother. Have a look at a few lesser-known facts about the actor that she answered recently through Google answers.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how anyone can look like her

Janhvi Kapoor recently answered the most asked questions about her on Google. She was asked how can one look like her. To this, she said that she believes that everyone should look like themselves. She added that she applies strawberries and malai on her face, so viewers can try that out if they want.

The actor was then asked where has she studied. She replied by saying that she was at Kangaroo Kids first, then she went to Ecole Mondiale World School in Juhu. She later went on to join Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute at New York, United States. She also spoke about what her name Janhvi means. She said that it meant purity and that it is a derivative of the river Ganga. She added that it is another name for Seeta as well. She was also asked where she grew up. She said that she grew up in Bombay (Mumbai) but she had been travelling with her parents most of the time when they were shooting. So one can say that she lived a nomad’s life to some extent.

Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite alleged crush Rajkummar Rao?

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in a horror-comedy film titled Rooh Afza. The actor will be seen in the film opposite her alleged crush Rajkummar Rao. She had reportedly said on a talk show that she had a crush on the actor. The film is being directed by Hardik Mehta. The much-anticipated film is expected to release on April 17, 2020.

