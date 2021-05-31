Janhvi Kapoor Asks If She Can Call Herself A Painter Yet; Shares A Glimpse Of Her Artwork

Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped in two photos in which she showcased her artistic side on social media. She even gave a sneak peek at her artwork to all her fans online and asked them whether she can call herself a painter yet. Several fans and celebrities reacted to her question in the comment section, one of which included a comment by her Roohi co-star Varun Sharma, who asked her which one of the paintings was she planning to gift him.

'Can I call myself a painter yet?': Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these photos online for all her fans in which she gave a glimpse of herself as well as her artwork. In the first photo, she can be seen sitting on a stool wearing a colourful robe having several fruits and vegetable doodles printed all over it. She can also be seen sitting and painting the face of a lady in her artwork while her other artwork can be seen kept beside her on a table. The picture also gave a sneak peek at Janhvi Kapoor’s painting corner that she created right next to her TV with a rack full of her handbags. In the next photo, she kept all her paintings together and clicked a picture of them for all her fans to see. She chose to draw pictures of beautiful sunset views around the mountains and beaches and also drew photos of a couple of women.

In the caption, she dropped in a question for all her fans asking, “Can I call myself a painter yet?” and even added symbols of an artist palette, a unicorn, a butterfly as well as a fish. Many of the fans took to Janhvi Kapoor’s photos and poured in tons of compliments for her artwork. Many of them also added heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how amazed they were at her talent while others added how ‘awesome’ her paintings were. Even actor Varun Sharma took to her post and exclaimed ‘Woooohhh’ after looking at her paintings and asked ‘Which one are you Gifting me??’ by adding a nerd face emoji next to it. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrity artists and see how they shared words of appreciation for Janhvi Kapoor’s latest artwork.

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

