Janhvi Kapoor Back With Her Ex Shikhar Pahariya? Actor's Pic From Ambani Bash Goes Viral

'Gunjan Saxena' actor Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly dating her former boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya again. Rumours of the Bollywood star getting back with her ex surfaced after she was recently spotted at a party at the Ambani residence Antilia. Janvhi was among the Bollywood celebs who were in attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash on Thursday (December 29).

Photos shared on Instagram Stories by her friend Orry from the bash showed Janhvi posing with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

See Janhvi's latest picture with her ex-BF here:

This comes after the actor and her rumoured beau recently shared photos from the Maldives on their respective Instagram handles, sparking speculations that they were vacationing together.

See Janhvi's post from her Maldives holiday here:

Fans noticed that Janhvi shared a picture with a moonlit ocean backdrop where she wore a white dress. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar also shared a similar ocean-view picture on his Instagram story.

The 25-year-old actress recently also attended her uncle Anil Kapoor's birthday party. While Janhvi arrived alone at the birthday bash, she left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar. That's not it, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor was also spotted posing with Shikhar at the bash.

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Janhvi Kapoor’s professional life

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen working along with Rajkumar Rao on 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', among other projects. Janhvi will also appear alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal'.

