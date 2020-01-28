Janhvi Kapoor Back With Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya? See Pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has become one of the popular youngsters in Bollywood since her debut in 2018. The actor was recently seen having a fun outing with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, grandson of former Union minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Janhvi Kapoor with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor has around 7.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Recently she shared several pictures of her enjoying an outing in Lonavala. What caught everyone’s attention was her pictures with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

According to reports, the two-headed to Lonavala together and Janhvi seems to be having a fun reunion with Shikhar. The Dhadak actor was seen having Indian cuisine with Shikhar at a Dhaba in Lonavala. She also posted a boomerang video where she is seen having fun jumping on the trampoline. Now her recent story has another picture of herself and Shikar relaxing at a scenic location.

Rumours about Janhvi Kapoor dating Shikhar Pahariya were doing the rounds when he attended the special screening of her debut film Dhadak. He even posted an Instagram story of the tittle slate, tagging Janhvi along with heart emojis. However, the two reportedly parted ways later but kept a friendly relation with each other. Janhvi has also been linked with his co-star Ishaan Khattar. But in an interview with a daily, she denied them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor looks quite busy as she has four films lined up. She will soon be seen playing the titular role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will also star in Dostana 2, Takht and Roohi Afza. The actor has reportedly alos been approached for Mr. Lele, which stars Varun Dhawan in lead.

