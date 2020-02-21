The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Janhvi Kapoor's Black And White Pictures Will Inspire Your Next Monochrome Photoshoot

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor, apart from her work in films, is also known as a fashionista. Here are her black and white pictures to inspire your next monochrome photoshoot.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor started her acting journey with Dhadak in 2018. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Janhvi starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in this commercially successful romantic movie. The much-anticipated newcomer in the Hindi film industry has soon become one of the most-recognised faces in the industry.

The star kid usually breaks the internet with her dazzling looks. We have compiled a list of her black and white pictures that you can take inspiration from for your next monochrome photoshoot. 

Here are Jahnvi Kapoor's monochrome pictures that you must check out:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read: From Jahnvi Kapoor's Roohi Afzana To Mimi; What Producer Dinesh Vijan Will Offer Next

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read: 'Getting Palpitations Just Thinking About It': Jahnvi Kapoor Gives An Elder Sister's Take On Khushi Flying The Kapoor Coop

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read: Debutante Starlets Sara Ali Khan And Jahnvi Kapoor In Glamorous Exchange For Latter's Birthday. See Here

Also read: Zoya Akhtar's 'Ghost Stories' Short To Feature Jahnvi Kapoor, Vijay Verma

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT