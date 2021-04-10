Janhvi Kapoor Calls Herself Island Girl In Latest IG Post, Khushi Says 'mermaid Vibes'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest release, horror-comedy Roohi, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The Dhadak star took a much-deserved vacation with her friends and is currently holidaying in the Maldives, where many other Bollywood celebrities were seen vacationing in the last couple of months. Janhvi Kapoor's photos have been giving major beach outfit goals to her fans and followers and here is everything you need to know about her latest IG post.

Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives trip

Gunjan Saxena actor Janhvi Kapoor has been making her fans and followers on social media go gaga over her pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. Kapoor has been sharing some amazing beachwear inspirations on her social media handle and can be seen having a blast with her girl gang. Her latest post shows her dressed in a multi-coloured two-piece suit. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen looking at the camera with a serious look on her face, while in the second, she makes a quirky expression and ties her hair in two loose braids. Her caption read, "Island girl ðŸðŸŒ¸"

Fan reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post

The Roohi star has a following of 10.8 million followers on the social networking site and her latest picture from the Maldives has garnered around 900k likes within a few hours. Fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the young star kid as well as posted heart and fire emoticons. One of her followers called her gorgeous, her sister Khushi Kapoor commented saying, "mermaid vibes".

Janhvi Kapoor’s movies

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 hit film titled Dostana. The film will have Collin D'Cunha at its helm and stars Kartik Aaryan and debutant Laksh Lalwani in the lead roles. She also will be seen in the dark comedy film Good Luck Jerry, which is a Sidharth Sengupta directorial. The cast of the movie includes Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. This film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila that released in the year 2018. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

