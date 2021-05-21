Janhvi Kapoor Cautions Paparazzi About Filming Her, Khushi While Cycling; 'It's Dangerous'

Recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wading through paparazzi took over the internet. In the video, the star sisters, along with a friend, can be seen cycling together near their Mumbai residence. As the Kapoor sisters made their way back to their home, paparazzi were seen blocking their way with cameras in hand. Janhvi then said that it is dangerous to one cameraperson.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest video trends on the internet

In the video, one can see the paparazzi blocking the sisters' way with cameras in their hands. One was riding right in front of Janhvi Kapoor, while another was standing not too far from the Kapoor sisters. As Janhvi closed in on the camera person standing in front of her, she said, "It's dangerous". She continued, "Aise please mat... (Don't do this)". Khushi also requested several paparazzi members to give her way. She said, "Sir, raasta please de do (Sir, please give us a way)", before entering their complex. Janhvi and Khushi stood inside the premises for a while and chatted with their friend, looking back at the paparazzi. Janhvi left with her cycle within the complex, while Khushi stayed back to speak with her friend.

It is only recently that Khushi returned from the US, where she is pursuing her studies. She has been spotted stepping out of her complex quite often. The star sisters have turned towards cycling to keep themselves fit amid the ongoing pandemic and lockdown in Maharashtra. Janhvi is often spotted walking with her pet dog and cycling.

Janhvi, who is an active Instagram user, has been treating her fans and followers to snaps from her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor dropped a pair of selfies. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her natural beauty as she went for a no-makeup look. She can be seen posing by the window while clicking the pictures. Janhvi has been indoors since her vacay in the Maldives. The actor visited the holiday spot before lockdown and has constantly posted pictures from the trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the horror-comedy drama, Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor's next film is Good Luck Jerry. The black comedy is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah and Aanand L Rai. Alongside Janhvi, it features Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

