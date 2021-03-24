Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates As Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar' Song Crosses 100 Million Views On YT

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi song Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play) recently crossed a whopping 100 million views on YouTube and become the most popular track from the film's album. In three weeks from its release on T-Series' YouTube channel, the music video of the catchy dance number has crossed the 100 million mark and has added yet another feather in Roohi's cap. On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share the good news with fans as well as celebrate the milestone achieved by the song.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Nadiyon Paar' crosses 1.1 million likes along with 100 million views

Ahead of Dinesh Vijan's Roohi film hit the silver screens on March 11, 2021, the makers of this Hardik Mehta directorial released the reprised version of Shamur's iconic song Let The Music Play on March 3 to hike netizens' excitement about the film's release. Soon after the peppy track's music video released on YouTube, it was quick to bag the number one spot on YouTube's trending list. Now, the Sachin-Jigar song has achieved yet another milestone as it crossed 100 million views with over an astonishing 1.1 million likes and 51k comments on YT alone. Yesterday, i.e. March 23, lead actor Janhvi Kapoor revealed the big news to her fans on her Instagram Stories by sharing a gorgeous photograph of herself from the music video of Nadiyon Paar.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, as of today, the music video has exceeded 104 million views. Apart from Nadiyon Paar, Roohi's Panghat song is also expected to soon cross the milestone as it currently stands at 96 million views on YouTube. Watch the full music video of Nadiyon Paar (Let The Music Play) song below:

About 'Nadiyon Paar' song

While the original song that released back in 2004 was sung by Shamur, the reprised version of the dance anthem has been collectively sung by Shamur, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Sachin- Jigar. The song's lyrics have been penned by IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya while its music has been composed by prolific music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar. Its music video stars Janhvi Kapoor in a dazzling avatar as she stunned in an all-gold ensemble and its choreography by Piyush - Shazia was quick to won netizens' hearts on social media as well.

