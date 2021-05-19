Janhvi Kapoor Compares Her Family To 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Fam; Poses With Boney And Khushi

As Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson released on Netflix on Tuesday, sister Janhvi Kapoor took to the story session of her verified social media handle to give it a shout out. Interestingly, Janhvi shared a snap, featuring her sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, behind the trio, a TV screen displaying the home page of Sardar Ka Grandson on the streaming giant can be visible. Instagramming the selfie, Janhvi wrote a brief caption, which read, "Now streaming the only family almost as mas as ours", along with a grinning face emoticon. In the photo, Janhvi can be seen in a yellow tank top as she smiles with Boney Kapoor on her right and Khushi on her left.

Janhvi Kapoor gives a shout out to Sardar Ka Grandson:

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Dhadak actor has extended her support and promoted her brother Arjun Kapoor's latest release. In April 2021, when the trailer of the film was released, Janhvi had shared it on her Instagram story and called it a "wholesome warm trailer". Arjun was quick to respond to Janhvi's wishes as he had re-shared the snap and asserted that he "can't wait to show" the film to Janhvi, Khushi, and dad Boney.

Apart from sharing snaps on the story session, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor also keeps her Insta fam posted with her whereabouts via her media feed. Her latest post, which was shared on May 9, featured a couple of rare pictures of her late mother and actor Sridevi. "My Mumma," she wrote in the caption.

More about 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

In the family-comedy film, Arjun plays the grandson to the matriarch of the family Neena Gupta, who is fondly called ‘Sardar’. His character decides to go on the quest to fulfil his old yet feisty grandmother’s wish to visit her home in Lahore, which she lovingly built with her late husband. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the ensemble star cast of the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Divya Seth and Soni Razdan.

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR IG / STILL FROM SARDAR KA GRANDSON

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.