Janhvi Kapoor Defends Ranveer Singh Amid Nude Photoshoot Debate; 'It's Artistic Freedom'

Ranveer Singh has been receiving immense support from his film industry colleagues amid the nude photoshoot controversy, which even led to FIRs against the actor. Janhvi Kapoor recently reacted to the debate around Ranveer's pictures, mentioning that no one should be penalised for their artistic freedom. Before Janhvi, Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and others have also backed the Gully Boy star.

Janhvi Kapoor expresses support for Ranveer Singh amid nude photoshoot row

During an event in Delhi, the Dhadak star was asked about her views on the much-debated topic. According to Pinkvilla, she mentioned," I think it's artistic freedom and I don't think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom."

Before Janhvi, Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star and close pal Alia Bhatt had reacted to the controversial Paper Magazine shoot. At the trailer launch event of her debut production venture Darlings, Bhatt said, "I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love".

Vidya Balan also gave a hilarious reaction to the media's questions on Ranveer's photoshoot row and said, "Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What's the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)."

More on Ranveer Singh's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Alia in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The romance flick also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It will reportedly release sometime in 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama film Cirkus, which is slated to release later this year. Singh will be seen in a dual avatar alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, while Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn are likely to make special appearances. The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JANHVIKAPOOR/ @PAPERMAGAZINE)