Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Autumn In New York City; Shares Pictures Of Her Getaway

When Janhvi Kapoor is not establishing her place in the film industry with her stellar performance, the actor is busy travelling across the world and evoking feelings of wanderlust in the hearts of her followers. From Kedarnath to Dubai, the actor has shared several moments from her trip on social media. Her latest destination was the big apple city.

Janhvi Kapoor in New York City

Taking to her Instagram, the young actor shared multiple pictures from her trip to New York City. She wrote a brown stylish ensemble of warm clothing as she visited several scenic places in the naturistic as well as metropolitan read of New York. Additionally, she shared a couple of goofy selfies with wet hair. The 24-year-old actor shared the post with the caption, ''NYC for a minute 💘''

Recently, the Roohi actor enjoyed a getaway to Dubai with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor as she shared memorable moments from the trip on her Instagram. The pictures from their Dubai trip were well-liked by the fans. Moreover, Janhvi grabbed headlines as she took a tour to Kedarnath with her friend and actor Sara Ali Khan. The duo visited several shrines and documented their journey on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

After debuting in 2018 in the film Dhadak, the actor appeared in the Netflix film Ghost Stories. Her next venture with Netflix was the biographical drama film by Sharan Sharma titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl for which she received mixed reviews on her performance. However, she came through with the fans in the horror flick Roohi as her performance was appreciated by the netizens.

The actor is currently busy filming for the upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Collin D'Cunha titled Dostana 2. The film will mark the debut of actor Laksh Lalwani on the big screen. Additionally, Abhishek Banerjee is reportedly set to play a significant role in the film. The young actor is also set to appear in the survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier titled Mili. She took to her social media to share a glimpse into her shenanigans on the sets of Mili. She wrote, ''Milli mid-shoot shenanigans #missing 🤡🥰😏🕺🏼''

(Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)