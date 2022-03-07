Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Grand B'day Celebration With Anshula, Boney Kapoor & Khushi; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor clocked her 25th birthday on Sunday in a special manner as the actor marked the occasion by spending it with her loved ones. While many of her dear and near was beside her when she visited the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, it was her immediate family that made it special for her at her residence in Mumbai.

The Dhadak star had her father, veteran producer Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and half-sister Anshula Kapoor joining for the celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 25th birthday with family

Anshula Kapoor seemed to have made the arrangements for Janhvi's birthday celebration as the latter termed her as the 'hostess with the mostest.' Showering her love on Anshula, she dropped a photo of the duo sharing a heartwarming moment, where they were all smiles. Apart from Anshula holding her sister in her arms, one could see the grand decor which is comprised of heart-shaped balloons and the words 'All you need is love'.

The initial letter of Janhvi's name, 'J' too was decked up amid other attractive lights at the venue.

Another photo surfaced on the fan clubs wherein the birthday girl was dressed in a black outfit. She could be seen cutting her birthday cake as Anshula, Boney and Khushi delightedly looked on.

The photo was shared by Akshat Ranjan, who is believed to be Janhvi's 'rumoured boyfriend.' Janhvi and Akshat too posed in style holding hands in the images shared on their respective Instagram stories.

Wishes galore for Janhvi Kapoor

Meanwhile, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor was missing from the celebrations. However, the latter penned a sweet wish for her, with a photo where she seemed to look at him in an irritated manner.

Referring to them not being in touch during the initial years of their life, the Ishaqzaade star highlighted being unavailable for many of her birthdays, but now she was 'stuck' with him for life. Her cousin Sonam K Ahuja was among others to wish Janhvi on her birthday.

Earlier in the day, Khushi Kapoor had dropped a cute throwback picture of the sister duo from their childhood and called her elder sister as her 'everything.'