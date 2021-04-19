Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys 'kisses From The Sun' While On Maldives Vacation In Stunning Pictures

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, currently on a getaway in the Maldives, has been enjoying her time in the nature and picturesque locations on the Holiday Island. Recently, the 24-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 19, to share elegant pictures of her from the woods of the Maldives. In the images, the Dhadak actor can be seen enjoying sun kisses among the massive plants on the island. Enjoying her time in nature, she was seen clad in a red floral sundress. She accessorised her look with chunky earrings, a couple of bangles, and a fancy pendent pearl necklace. She tied her hair in stylish french braids and opted for a natural look wearing only lipstick and subtle make-up. She wrote in the caption "kisses from the sun" with a sun and a pink heart pair emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys kisses from the Sun

A sneak peek of Janhvi Kapoor's Holiday Fun

In Janhvi Kapoor's latest post from the Maldives, the Roohi actor can be seen dancing with her friends by the poolside. Much like her enthusiastic dance, she opted for Cardi B's song UP! for her video. Dressed in a short white top and denim shorts, she was seen giving solid Bollywood dance punches to the pop song. A couple of days ago she had shared another dance video with the same song. Taking to her Instagram reels, she shared a goofy dance video of her and her friends who were seen shaking legs around the poolside. Janhvi wrote in the caption "I really wish we were cooler than this but".

Janhvi Kapoor headed to the Maldives with her friends, as soon as she wrapped up shooting her upcoming black comedy film Good Luck Jerry. Recently she shared a string of sunkissed images with Namrata Purohit. Both of them were clad in bikini tops and denim shorts. They both seemed to have a good time with each other as they were all smiles and laughing delightfully in the pictures. In her other vacation post, she shared her sizzling pictures clad in a metallic swimsuit. She was seen enjoying a yacht ride in the blues of the ocean with a beautiful sunset in the background. See more of Janhvi Kapoor's vacation pictures:

Promo Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.