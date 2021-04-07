Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys 'shaahi Sawari' At The Airport: Watch The Video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is seen sharing goofy pictures and videos from time to time on her social media. She recently shared a video from the airport. She revealed her 'Shaahi' ride for the day. Take a look at the hilarious video she shared on her Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor gets a Shaahi Sawaari

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her airport check-in. She was seen sitting on a trolley. One of her team members took her for a stroll inside the airpot. Janhvi wore a jumpsuit. She also wore her regular glasses and wore her mask for her safety. She called it a Shahi Sawari and waived at the camera like a queen. Here's Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi had recently been to New York City with her sister and a few friends. She shared some pictures from her trip. In the first photo, she posed with her sister Khushi at a restaurant. Janhvi wore a black leather jacket while Khushi wore a red one. She also shared a few pictures of the cityscape. In the next photo, she posed in front of a mirror in a washroom. She wore a blue sweater with shorts and long boots. She also wore a black beanie with her outfit. Take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures from NYC.

She shared a close-up photo of herself. In the picture, she wore golden jewellery with subtle makeup and kohl in her eyes. She mentioned that missed her brown hair. She also asked her followers if she should go back to the shade. She also shared a few pictures from her visit to a beach in LA. She wore a light pink basic top with lilac joggers. She wore minimalist gold jewellery with the same. Janhvi wrote, "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home" Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's latest photos from her visit to LA.

