Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys The Sunset With Friends, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Janhvi Kapoor is among the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who consistently keeps her fans updated about what she’s up to. The actor has recently shared a picture on Instagram which has her enjoying the view of the sunset. She has also posted a few pictures of her spending time with her friends on the balcony and sharing a few laughs in their company. Her post soon received a wave of reactions from fans, who posted all kinds of compliments for her in the comment box.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the view of the sunset with friends

While most of what Janhvi Kapoor posts on social media is related to her work, the handful of pictures that she has recently posted has her sharing a few moments with her friends. While one of the clicks show an aerial view of the sunset from her house, others have captured her candid moments with friends as they enjoy light-hearted conversations with the view of the sunset. One picture also shows her enjoying the heightened view from the house as the sun went down. The post took no time in receiving excited reactions from fans, who also appeared to like the view.

Jahnvi has recently wrapped the shooting of Good Luck Jerry, which is a comedy crime film based on the Tamil movie Kolamavu Kokila, which had released in 2018. The film will have her playing the titular role of Jerry, with actors Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht and others joining its star cast. The film is currently in its post-production and its release date is yet to be announced. Further details about this film project are also awaited.

Janhvi Kapoor had made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with Dhadak, which is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. She has also starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released in 2020 on Netflix. Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, which saw her paired up opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It was one of the earliest Hindi movies to have a theatrical release post the pandemic.

