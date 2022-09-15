Janhvi Kapoor Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan; See Pic

Apart from entertaining the audience with her films, Janhvi Kapoor is also an avid social media user. The Dhadak star often shares glimpses of her daily life with her millions of Instagram followers and treats them with stunning pictures. However, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to keep her romantic life under wraps. As Kapoor was rumoured to be dating Akshat Rajan a while ago, she recently penned a sweet birthday note for the latter.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen celebrating her rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan's birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Good Luck Jerry star dropped a video of Rajan cutting his birthday cake while being surrounded by his friends. Sharing the video, Kapoor penned a sweet note as she sent her love to him. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my heart Kissy to U forever love U."

Kapoor also shared a picture of her hugging Rajan. In the photo, the Roohi actor wore a stone grey sweatshirt with blue shorts, while Rajan donned a grey pullover and cream pants. In the caption, she wrote, "One since day one." Take a look at the picture here.

Who is Akshat Rajan?

Akshat Rajan is the son of businessman Abhijit Rajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Gammon India Limited. Janhvi Kapoor and Akshat Rajan know each other since childhood. While it has been often reported that Kapoor and Akshat Rajan had a romantic relationship, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star never confirmed the same and has also addressed Rajan as her best friend.

On Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen playing the role of a mysterious woman in the 2022 film Good Luck Jerry. Now, the actor has several projects in her kitty. She will soon share the screen space with her producer father, Boney Kapoor, in the upcoming film Mili. The actor also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She will also reportedly play the lead role in Dostana 2.

