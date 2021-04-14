Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Peek Into Her Udaipur Trip, Says 'Feels Like Yesterday'

On April 12, actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport as she jetted off to Udaipur-The City of Lakes. The actor shared an array of photos on Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her short trip. While in some of the pics, she was busy enjoying the serenity of nature, some of the images showed how the location looked like. Janhvi donned a pink suit while she sat on a boat. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Still feels like yesterday." As soon as Janhvi Kapoor's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. While many complimented her look, many simply dropped hearts.

Janhvi shares pics of her Udaipur trip

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram caption presumably touched upon the times when she flew to the destination to and fro to shoot her debut film, Dhadak, which was shot in Udaipur. Janhvi also attended Isha Ambani's wedding there. It was in 2018 when she got nostalgic and shared a photo from a cafe in Udaipur. She captioned it as, "Back home." A few days before this, Janhvi had shared another photo and had explained why Udaipur will always be close to her heart.

Meanwhile, before flying to Udaipur, Janhvi was holidaying in the Maldives and her photos from her vacay took the internet by storm. She made headlines as she shared back-to-back glimpses of her fun times with friends. More so, her bikini photos garnered massive attention from fans. She took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and posted a group picture, with the song Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du, in the background. For another day, she pulled off a holographic swimsuit.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi that received a mixed response from fans and critics alike. She will next be seen in Dostana 2 which is the sequel of the 2008 hit film of the same name, directed by Collin D'Cunha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also will be seen in the dark comedy-drama, Good Luck Jerry, helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, opposite Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the upcomer.