Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Visual Tour Of Rajasthan In A Series Of New Photos; See

Living life amid COVID-19 restrictions has been tough for many as travelling hasn’t become entirely safe as of yet. Amid this, blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, Janhvi Kapoor, recently took to social media to share a series of photos from her Rajasthan diaries that are nothing less than a visual treat for fans. However, the photo series also comes with a delicious twist. Wondering what that might be? Check it out below:

Janhvi Kapoor gives a visual tour of Rajasthan

It is essential for one to take some time off their busy schedules to relax amidst the ongoing pandemic. It seems that the Dhadak star is inculcating the same mantra in her life. Janhvi Kapoor's latest social media photos are proof that she loves to relax her mind in nature's lap. She recently took a short trip to Rajasthan with her team and gave fans a visual tour of the same via social media.

From enjoying folk music and dance to devouring special Rajasthani thali, Janhvi did it all in her 40 hour-trip. While one photo sees her beaming with joy, another gives a sneak peek of her lavish stay in the state. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's travel diaries below:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie titled Milli. To note, this project marks the actor's first collaboration with her dad and producer Boney Kapoor. Talking about the same, Janhvi previously penned a lengthy note for her dad on social media that read, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up".

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor