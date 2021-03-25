Janhvi Kapoor Gives Glimpses Of Her Day At LA Beach; See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor recently jetted off to Los Angeles for a 10-day vacation and to spend time with her sister, Khushi who had gone back to the US a few days back for studies. While Janhvi Kapoor has finished off her work commitments and is focused on relaxing after her hectic Roohi promotions schedule, according to Pinkvilla, Khush Kapoor flew to LA in search of a good acting course at a university in LA. It seems the Kapoor sisters are making most of their time together and are exploring the sandy beaches of LA. Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of what her days look like in LA.

Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from her day at the beach

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor shares a few snapshots of the beautiful beaches that the LA coastline has to offer a she and Khushi along with her friends went on to explore. The actor also posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page from the time she went to explore the seaside. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "It’s been a minute LA but you still feel like home" in the caption.

In one photo, Janhvi is spotted wearing a sleeveless pink crop tank top with light pink track pants and sports shoes along with matching pink scrunchie on her wrists. Her picture has the beautiful LA coastline on display in the background with clear blue water stretched as far as the eyes can see. She also posted some other pictures with her friend in which can be seen enjoying the view and the sea breeze. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's travel pics right below:

Netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Fans of the actor found the scenic pictures very beautiful and shared their love for the actor by pouring in heart emojis in the comment section. While many users were all praises about how beautiful the actor looks in the picture, others appreciated the view and commented on the same. Here are some of the fan comments:

A look into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi recently posted a BTS video from her time shooting for her recently released horror comedy Roohi with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The video posted was actual footage of a scene from the movie which was shot on a green screen minus the VFX.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of her next upcoming film Good Luck Jerry and penned a long note sharing her experience of working in the film and thanking her cast and crew for everything. Along with the note, Janhvi shared some pictures from the sets of the film as well.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies

Before flying off to LA, Janhvi finished her schedule for Good Luck Jerry which is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamavu Kokila which has Nayanthara in the lead. Other than that Janhvi has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the pipeline. Her song Nadiyon Par from Roohi has been a hit with the audience and recently crossed 100 million views on Youtube. The actor celebrated the milestone by posting a story on Instagram.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.