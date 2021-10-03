Janhvi Kapoor Gives Sneak Peak Into Her Dreamy Weekend With Her 'gang'; See Pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying some quality time away from her hectic schedule in a serene dreamy place. From trekking to taking a dip in the river, the actor has shared a set of photos and videos as she spent some great time in the lap of nature.

Taking to Instagram, the Roohi actor gave a sneak peek into the weekend getaway with her close friends. Dressed in a white top and green shorts, she was seen posing in the greens, going for a trek, and taking a dip in the river with her gang of friends. She captioned the post that read, "Les fleurs du mal". This phrase is from a French collection of poems that means "The Flowers of Evil".

See Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

Janhvi Kapoor misses her time spend in the Maldives

Earlier, Janhvi had shared a throwback video from her vacation in the Maldives in April. She posted a breathtaking video of herself in the waters, and the way she captioned the video seemed to suggest that she was badly missing her time in the island. The actor was seen wearing a sequined bikini as she did the perfect wet hair flip. Sharing the video, the actor wrote with a dolphin emoticon, "Mentally here."

Soon after, the young actor's fans quickly reacted to her alluring video and dropped their comments. While one user wrote that the actor looked like a mermaid while other fans used adjectives like 'beautiful', 'gorgeous', and 'stunning' to compliment the actor.

Take a look at the post below:

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, last appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Janhvi portrays a bride possessed by a ghost. The actor who debuted in the film Dhadak in 2018, has worked in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Her forthcoming projects include comedy-drama Dostana 2. The film's revised cast has not been announced yet. She will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry.

(Image: Insta-JanhviKapoor)