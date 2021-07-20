Janhvi Kapoor Gorges On Traditional South Indian Dishes For Lunch; Shares Glimpse Of Food

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared some mouth-watering images of her South Indian lunch. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak three years ago today, frequently shares updates about her life on Instagram. The actress loves sharing pictures of her day with her followers, including her meals.

Janhvi Kapoor's delicious lunch

Late actor Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, seems to be reconnecting with her South Indian roots as she decided to opt for a delicious Banana leaf platter. The actress shared a couple of photos featuring her food spread on a Banana leaf. Kapoor's first photo featured a full meal while the second featured a dosa. Take a look at Kapoor's Instagram stories below -

Janhvi Kapoor clocks in 3 years of Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role along with Kapoor, and earned the actress a nomination for the 'Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut' in 2018. The film was a commercial success and earned critical praise for Kapoor and Khatter's performance.

Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring some BTS images from the sets of Dhadak, to mark the 3-year milestone. The photos also featured fellow actor and co-star Ishaan Khatter. Kapoor shared the post with a sweet caption which read:

Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love

What's new for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to appear in at least three upcoming films for the future. The actress will star in the upcoming sequel to Dostana, titled Dostana 2, along with actor Laksh Lalwani. The film was initially set to star Karthik Aaryan in the lead role as well, however, due to "creative differences" the actor was replaced. No official announcement regarding his replacement has been made.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kapoor will also appear in the upcoming ensemble period drama Takht. According to reports, the film is also set to star Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Not much is known about the film.

Janhvi Kapoor will also appear in the film, Good Luck Jerry which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kolamavu Kokila. Kapoor wrapped up filming for the movie in March 2021 and even shared a post on her Instagram handle in celebration. The release date for the film still remains undisclosed.

