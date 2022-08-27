Janhvi Kapoor Grooves To 'Zingaat' From Her Debut Film At Pre-wedding Bash; Watch Video

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who recently starred in GoodLuck Jerry, was seen grooving to her popular song Zingaat at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Moreover, the couple's pre-wedding bash saw the presence of many Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and others. A lot of pictures and videos from the bash are doing the rounds on social media but the video of Janhvi Kapoor grooving to her film Dhadak’s song Zingaat immediately took the internet by storm.

The Dhadak actor was seen wearing a white sequin saree and halter neck blouse, paired with long earrings. Janhvi completed the look with open braids. Her friend Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram stories to share a video of the actor dancing her heart out to Zingaat, a song from her debut film Dhadak. In the clip, the actor is seen having a blast with her friends.

Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. The movie also starred Ishaan Khatter. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry, which was released on the OTT platform. From her acting to dialogue delivery, her performance was highly praised by fans. The actor now has a couple of interesting projects in her kitty. Janhvi will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor