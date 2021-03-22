Janhvi Kapoor Gushes "That's My Sister" As Shanaya Kapoor Announces Bollywood Debut

The beloved daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is all geared up to set her foot into the Hindi film industry with her debut film soon. On Monday, Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut was announced and it was also revealed that she will kick off her highly-anticipated first film's shoot in July this year. Soon after the big news broke the internet, the debutant actor's first cousin and actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her "most confident, sassy and sparkly" sister on achieving the big milestone.

Shanaya Kapoor's first film announcement leaves sis Janhvi Kapoor gushing

After hinting at Shanaya Kapoor's much-talked-about debut in Bollywood on Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, the announcement about the 21-year-old's debut film has finally been made. Earlier today, i.e. March 22, 2021, the elder daughter of Sanjay and Maheep took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of photos of herself from her latest photoshoot, along with a dramatic video, to reveal the same. An elated Shanaya wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July. Can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned!". Although her debut in Bollywood has been announced, details about her first film, its director, her co-stars and more have been kept under wraps by the makers.

In no time from making the announcement, Shanaya Kapoor was not only showered with heaps of congratulatory wishes by netizens but also several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday and Anshula Kapoor to name a few. Now, joining the bandwagon is Shanaya's dear sister, Janhvi Kapoor. After Shanaya's Bollywood debut announcement did the rounds on the internet, the Roohi actor took to her Instagram Stories to express her excitement about the same. She gushed wrote: "That's my sister and she's going to kill it!!!! Congratulations to the most confident, sassy, sparkly girl I know @shanayakapoor02"

