Janhvi Kapoor Had An EPIC Reaction When She Was Mistaken For Contemporary Sara Ali Khan

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are among the most sought-after gen-next celebs in the industry. The two made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018 and have been under the radar of constant public glare when it comes to being compared with each other. Recently, an earlier video of the Dhadak actor has been going viral wherein the paparazzi can be seen calling her by Sara's name.

Janhvi Kapoor called by Sara Ali Khan's name

The video has Janhvi coming out of a vanity van. The actor can be seen sporting a white full-sleeved top along with blue jeans. But soon as she steps out of the van, the paparazzi begin to refer her as 'Saraji' to pull her leg. This does not go unnoticed by her and she had a hilarious reaction to it.

The Gunjan Saxena actor goes on to tease the paparazzi by saying that they called her by Sara's name purposefully. Her reaction also leaves the paparazzi into splits. The Ghost Stories actor had surely handled the situation in the most fun manner. Take a look at her video.

Talking about Janhvi and Sara, both the young celebs made their impressive debut namely Dhadak and Kedarnath respectively in the same year. Since then there have been numerous comparisons between the two by the fans which ranged right from their acting chops to their sartorial choices. The two also share a close bond with each other since before their debut.

Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor

According to media reports, Sara had also revealed in an earlier interview with a daily about the constant comparisons between her and her contemporaries like Janhvi as well as Ananya Panday. She said that she understands why the comparison happens but that it does not make any sense. Furthermore, the Simmba actor said that Janhvi and Ananya are her close friends as well as contemporaries and that she wishes all the luck for both of them.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl opposite Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The actor will also be seen in the movie Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She will be seen in the horror-comedy flick Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao as well as the magnum opus Takht. Sara will be seen in the comedy film Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in the film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

