Janhvi Kapoor In Awe Of Pankaj Tripathi's Look As PR Man Singh

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will essay the role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in her upcoming biographical movie. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will also feature Pankaj Tripathi as Kapoor’s on-screen father. Janhvi Kapoor expressed gratitude and applauded Tripathi as they are sharing the screen space. Moreover, she also reveals that she feels lucky for working with him at this stage of her career.

Ranveer Singh shared pictures of his whole team

Recently, Ranveer Singh and the makers of ’83 have been sharing various snaps related to their upcoming film on Instagram. Before the poster launch of the sports film, Singh shared pictures of all the characters in their on-screen avatar. He concluded by posting a picture of Pankaj Tripathi, a crucial part of the squad. In the caption accompanied with the picture, Ranveer Singh mentioned words of appreciation for the ace actor. He referred to the Gangs of Wasseypur actor as 'Chief', 'Backbone' and the 'best Man manager'.

Singh concluded with the picture of Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Pankaj Tripathi will portray PR Man Singh in ’83. Therefore, when Jahnvi Kapoor saw his picture on social media, she left a wondrous comment on it. The Ghost Stories actor wrote, “Wow sir”. Moreover, Pankaj Tripathi's picture on twitter garnered several comments from his fans.

About the '83 cast

Helmed by Kabir Khan, this sports biographical drama film is slated to release on April 10, 2020. ’83 features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev. The movie also stars Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, and Saqib Salim in prominent roles.

