Janhvi Kapoor Is Having Pure Monday Blues As She Gets Dragged For Her Makeup: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how her week started. She shared a funny video in which she was being dragged for her hair and makeup while she tried to escape. Looks like Janhvi is having pure Monday blues and is not ready to start her week yet. However, her stylist gets her back in force. Take a look at the video.

Janhvi Kapoor gets dragged for her hair and makeup

In the video, Janhvi can be seen lying on the couch and not ready to get up. Her stylist Sheetal Khan tries to pull her out of the couch but fails at first. Janhvi was seen in a white t-shirt and grey track pants. Janhvi captioned her post by writing, “When @sheetal_f_khan is obsessed with doing your hair and you don’t know how to escape.”

In the next video posted by Janhvi, her stylist along with the help of her team lifted Janhvi from the bed and took her towards the dressing area. Janhvi was seen laughing in the video while they carried her in their arms. She captioned her video by writing, “Three cheers for sheetu’s fighting spirit @sheetal_f_khan.” She also added stickers and gifs to her video that read, ‘Never Give Up.’ Take a look at the fun video below.

About Janhvi Kapoor's new movie Roohi

Janhvi was recently seen in the film Roohi. It is a 2021 comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The story revolves around two small-town boys. Their town has an ongoing tradition of bride kidnapping and due to strange circumstances, a ghost abducts brides on their honeymoons. However, these boys get stuck in a forest with a girl who seems to be possessed by a witch. The film follows how the two boys try to get rid of the witch and give her closure.

The film was set to release in 2020. However, the production got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the movie was theatrically released in India on March 11, 2021. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of Roohi is 5.3 out of 10.