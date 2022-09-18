Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Have Enjoyable Time As They Party In All-white Outfits; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor's popularity has been rising ever since she made her debut with Dhadak. While she is still taking the initial steps as far as the acting department is concerned, her fashion statements and social media presence are much-talked about in the industry.

Being an avid social media user, Janhvi Kapoor often shares a glimpse of the moments in her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor attended her childhood friend and rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan's birthday party with sister Khushi Kapoor. They took to Instagram to share a glimpse of themselves from the bash.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Akshat Rajan's birthday bash

The inside pictures of the star kids from the birthday bash show them in stylish party looks. The actors followed the all-white theme as they posed with their friends for the pictures. One of the people in the pictures was Orhan Awatramani, who is often seen in the B-Town parties. Actor Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, and actor Akansha Ranjan, among others, were also present at the event.

Moreover, the Good Luck Jerry actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a few solo pictures of herself with the caption, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say". Khushi Kapoor was seen in a white bodycon dress.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry, which was released on an OTT platform. From her acting to dialogue delivery, her performance was appreciated and praised by fans. The actor now has a couple of interesting projects lined up. Janhvi will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline, wherein she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao once again after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.