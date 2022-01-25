Janhvi Kapoor Lauds Rajkummar-Bhumi Starrer Badhaai Do's Trailer; 'Can't Wait To Watch'

After a successful first part, makers of the upcoming sequel Badhaai Do treated fans with the much-awaited trailer. The makers of the film have brought the powerhouse actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is slated to hit the screens on February 11. Many celebrities and even fans are excited to watch the film. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor has also lauded the performance of both the actors in the trailer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of Badhaai Ho on one of her stories. The actor wrote, "What a lovely trailer! Can't wait to watch @Rajkummar_Rao @BhumiPednekar." The trailer revolves around Rajkummar Rao who plays a cop and Sumi Singh, a sports teacher, and how the two get into a marital status.

Bhumi Pednekar shares the trailer of Badhaai Do

Fan were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film for a very long time. Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and uploaded the much-awaited trailer. Along with it, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, "It’s one of those films, that came our way, touched our hearts in ways we can’t explain. Some journeys are meant to be remembered forever. Ab aap dekho trailer aur hume #BadhaaiDo ❤️🌈🎉 #BadhaaiDoInTheatres on the 11th of February". Rajkummar Rao also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle with the same caption.

Fans applaud Bhumi-Rajkummar's performance

Fans have already praising the actors and the makers of the movie and this can be proved by Bhumi's comment section. A fan wrote, "Trailer itna gajab hai to movie to dhmaall mcha degi🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌", another fan wrote, "Wow !! This looks funnn !!! All the besttt !! ⚡️⚡️💕☺️☺️". Netizens commented, "Can't wait to watch full movie 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳", "Congratulations dear . It looks superb any super funny can’t wait to watch it👌👌", "Can't wait to watch full movie 🥳🥳", "You talented gurllll🔥🔥🔥". Not only this, many celebrities commented on the post, with Aparshakti Khurana commenting, "❤️❤️❤️ chaa gaye", Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar also showered love as she wrote, "YASSSSS SISTER! BRINGING IT AND HOW 🌈🤩🥳💕🍿 @bhumipednekar", Neha Dhupia wrote, "Tooooooo good ❤️", Vaani Kapoor said, "This looks fun ! 😍".

About the cast

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

