Janhvi Kapoor Looks Dreamy In Blue-coloured Ruffled Gown; Fans Call Her 'Disney Princess'

Janhvi Kapoor often treats her fans with glimpses from her photoshoots via social media. Janhvi, who enjoys a massive following of over 12 million on Instagram, recently shared some snaps from her recent photoshoot in which she stunned in a dreamy blue-coloured ruffled gown. The Dhadak actor stole the attention of several B-town celebrities with her Disney-like look. Her little sister Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the photos.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a ruffled gown and gains much attention

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her recent photoshoot in which she stunned in a ruffled gown. The Roohi actor posed with her back facing the camera as she wore the tube gown. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor completed her look with a messy bun and light makeup. She kept her jewellery to a minimum as she only wore a few rings on her fingers. Her filed nails had a neon green coloured French manicure. Janhvi Kapoor's photos caught the attention of several B-town celebrities. Alia Bhatt reacted to the photo and wrote, "Uff ufff ❤️❤️❤️". Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen drooling over Janhvi's photos as she wrote, "Amazing" in the comment section. Janhvi Kapoor's fans also showered her with compliments as she fashioned the ruffled gown. While an Insatgram user wrote, "DISNEY PRINCESS WHO? I ONLY KNOW @janhvikapoor", another one wrote, "Hey Queen. You Just Forgot Your Crown".

Some more looks of Janhvi Kapoor from her photoshoots

On July 11, Janhvi Kapoor shared some photos from her photoshoot o Instagram. The 24-year-old share fashioned a camel brown sleeveless bodycon dress in the shoot. She again kept her jewellery to a minimum and wore some rings and a silver chain. The actor left her hair open in the photo. Her cousin sister, Shanaya Kapoor, and aunt, Maheep Kapoor, reacted to the photos with some fire emojis. The actor's fans compared her look with Kylie Jenner.

Earlier this month, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share some photos with her 12 million followers. The actor was stunned in an all-white outfit. She wore a white sports bra, a white denim jacket in the photos and a white pair of shorts.

IMAGE: JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

