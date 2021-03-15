Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerising In Red-high Thigh Slit Gown, See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with pictures of herself from a new photoshoot. She shared a set of pictures in which the actor slew in a red gown. She captioned her post by writing, “Cherries in the spring.” The actor looked mesmerizing and left her fans in awe.

Janhvi Kapoor slays in red outfit

Janhvi shared pictures in which she wore a red, high thigh slit, tube gown and paired her look with rose gold heels. She opted for bright red lipstick and a pair of earrings. Her hair was waved. Soon her post was filled with lovely comments from her fans and followers. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's photos

Earlier, Janhvi shared a couple of pictures of the sky on her feed. She shared a set of the skies at dawn and dusk. The morning skies were dark in shades of purple and blue, whereas the evening skies were full of red yellow and orange. She captioned her post with sun and moon emoji.

Janhvi doesn’t miss any chance to flaunt her beauty. Just a few days ago, she posted a set of pictures in which she was seen in a fury, cream and blue, short dress. Her hair was left loose and straight. She wore a few bracelets and a set of earrings to complete her look. She opted for the natural makeup look and captioned her post with a fairy emoji.

About Janhvi Kapoor's new movie

On the work front, Janhvi was most recently seen in the comedy horror film Roohi directed by Hardik Mehta and co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The story revolves around two small-town boys who get stuck in a forest with a girl. The girl seems to be possessed by a witch who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The film released in India on March 11, 2021, and has received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of Roohi is 5.3 out of 10. However, the horror-comedy has collected Rs 12.58 crore, a decent amount at the domestic box office in its 4-day extended opening weekend.

