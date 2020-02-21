Janhvi Kapoor's Endearing Pictures With Her Family Will Warm Your Heart

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is also very active on social media, keeps sharing glimpses of her life and whereabouts. In many of her posts, Janhvi Kapoor is often seen posing with her family members including brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor. She also pours her love on father Boney Kapoor and late mother Sridevi Kapoor. Here are some of the pictures of the adorable pictures of the Dhadak actor with her family.

Janhvi Kapoor's adorable pictures with family

In the below picture, Janhvi Kapoor posed with brother Arjun Kapoor after walking the ramp with him. The ramp walk tuned out to be special for her as she walked for the first time with her brother. The Kapoor siblings were all smiles as they posed for pictures.

READ | Beyhadh 2 Written Update February 20: Deeya Learns About Her Pregnancy; Maya Plans A Date

Janhvi Kapoor usually doesn't write a brief caption to express her gratitude and love for the family, but her eyes speak volumes many times. In the picture below, she looked adorable in a red saree while posing with her father. In the slideshow, the father-daughter duo is seen giggling.

READ | Abhimanyu And 'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur Roped In For Umesh Shukla's 'Aankh Micholi'

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor bonded with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor after the sudden demise of actor Sridevi as they all supported each other during the tough time. When Janhvi got an opportunity on Anshula's birthday, she poured her love on elder sister.

Sharing a monochrome slideshow, she wrote, 'Happy Birthday to the person who makes me and everyone feel safe and loved always ❤️ so proud of everything you’ve done this year and everything you’re going to do 🌈 you deserve the worlds happiness- I love you so much.', in the caption.

READ | Taapsee Pannu's Ethnic Looks That Can Give Cues To Saree Lovers, See Pics

Seems like Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make birthdays special. On the birthday of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi in her caption called Khusi her lifeline. In the slideshow, the love between the siblings is also quite evident.

READ | Want To Style A Cape? Deepika Padukone Has A Perfect Guide For You, See Pics

The Kapoor family posed for a family picture in Diwali 2019. The family looked royal in the stunning outfits. Janhvi's caption for the slideshow read, 'It’s a famjam 🌈✨ Happy Diwali!!'.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.