Janhvi Kapoor Misses Family As They Get Together For 'dadi' Nirmal's Birthday

Members of the Kapoor family recently got together to celebrate the birthday of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor. The Kapoor clan celebrated the special day at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence. While most of the family members were present at the celebration, Janhvi Kapoor could not make it as she is shooting for her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi. However, the actor did send her best wishes to her grandmother and also revealed she missed her family.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhadak star reshared her family picture from her grandmother's birthday celebration. Posting the picture, the actor revealed she was having "FOMO (fear of missing out)" and sent her love to Nirmal Kapoor. She wrote, "FOMO. Happy birthday Dadi! Love you," and added a red heart emoji.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a series of pictures from Nirmal Kapoor's 88th birthday celebration on his Instagram. According to the pictures, apart from The Fame Game star, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya, Anshula, Jahaan, Akshay Marwah, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani were there in attendance. In the caption, Sanjay Kapor wrote, "Birthday celebration."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared an unseen picture of his family to wish his mother a happy birthday. Sharing the picture, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star penned a sweet note for his mom Nirmal and expressed his love and admiration for her. He wrote, "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today!" "There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay," he added.

On Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Good Luck Jerry. She will soon star in the upcoming film Mili, which will also mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor also has Bawaal, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Dostana 2 in her kitty. Mr And Mrs Mahi will also star Rajkummar Rao.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor/@sanjaykapoor2500