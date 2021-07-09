Janhvi Kapoor Obliges Die-hard Fan From Rajasthan Who Came All The Way To Meet Her; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently obliged a fan who came to meet her all the way from Rajasthan bringing her a framed picture of the actor as a gift. The actor, on Friday, July 9 was stepping out of her gym, when someone off-camera called out to her. The whole interaction between the fan and the actress was caught on camera by the media and was later shared online.

A paparazzi account named 'Viral Bhayani' posted the video where the actress can be seen having a quick interaction with her fan post her workout. Someone called out to her saying, "Please ma'am, only one person from Rajasthan. Allow him to come in for a photo," the person said in Hindi. Janhvi Kapoor saw the ruckus, handed her things to her handyman and asked for the fan to be allowed inside the building compound where her gym is."Thank you, God bless you," the person said. Here is the video that was posted online

Janhvi was wearing a pink and white striped dress with a coffee mug in her hand when the fan was seen carrying a framed picture of the actor, wrapped in blue paper. After a brief interaction with him, the actress entered her car and drove off. Her reaction to her fan got a mixed response from the fans who saw the video. While they appreciated her gesture, other people wrote about how she gave a really cold response while emphasizing how every celebrity should be sweet towards their fans.

Janhvi Kapoor movies- The 24-year-old actress' stunning performances

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018, with Dhadak, co-starring Shahid Kapoor's younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. The actress will be soon seen in the Dostana 2, Takht, Good Luck Jerry and the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi is late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter who was born in Mumbai and did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. She later pursued an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, California.

Before beginning her career in 2018, Janhvi declined a role opposite Mahesh Babu that was offered to her for her debut in 2015. After her debut, she was seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology series Ghost Stories. Last year, the actor starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and earlier this year, her film Roohi opposite Rajkumm ar Rao became the first major Hindi movie that garnered the audiences love.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.