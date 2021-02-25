Janhvi Kapoor On Being Part Of International Films, Says 'I Auditioned For Few Projects'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who is looking forward to the release of her next horror comedy-drama Roohi recently shared her thoughts about her global aspirations and picking up International projects. In her recent conversations with Deadline, the actress threw light on her rehearsals and preparations behind bagging a Hollywood project.

Janhvi Kapoor on bagging International projects

Trying to create an impact on the box office with her iconic roles in films, the actress revealed that she has auditioned for a couple of international projects. She expressed her love towards International artists without borders. She opines that being an artist, the best thing that helps the actors grow is that they learn a lot from the culture of the other country and enhance their craft accordingly.

The actress who will be seen in two back-to-back films like Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 is elated over the fact that her upcoming film Roohi will witness a theatrical release. After months of lockdown and cinema halls being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jahnvi is happy and hopes that her film gets successful in bringing back people to the cinema halls. Keeping her fingers crossed, she elucidated and said that she hopes people turn out in large numbers in theatres to watch her film as communal viewing in theatres is a big deal and has been a part of the culture since the beginning. The Dhadak actress further said that the industry is trying really hard to revive the cinema halls and multiplexes by making some great films.

Janhvi Kapoor’s last film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl that released on Netflix in 2020, was slated to hit the big screens, but things took an ugly turn because of the pandemic and it had to witness digital streaming. The actress admitted that she “underestimated the reach of OTT platforms” earlier but has now she is happy with the kind of response she received from her fans on the digital platform. Sharing her thoughts behind the same, the actress revealed that a digital premier does not make her as nervous as a theatrical release. The pressure to get good numbers is less as compared to the box office numbers.

