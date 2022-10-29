Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Experience In LA Acting School; ‘I Was Stupid…’

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming highly-anticipated film Mili, which is set to hit the big screens on November 4, this year.

The Dhadak fame actor, who went to Los Angeles to pursue acting, now feels that it was stupid of her to join LA acting school as she didn’t learn anything about her culture and country.

In an interview with The Bombay Journey’s Siddharth Aalambayan, Janhvi said, "For the first time, I interacted with a bunch of people who had no clue who my parents were. They actually liked me. So, I thought maybe I have something to offer as a person."

She further added that they used to laugh at her jokes not because her parents were famous, but generally, which was a 'good confidence boost'. "I was independent. Though I wasn’t sincere about attendance, my teachers loved me," she noted.

'I should have learnt about our people': Janhvi

The 25-year-old actor claimed that despite living in comfort and luxury, she first became aware of her lack of cultural knowledge while filming Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. "Although it opened my eyes a bit, but I was in the lap of luxury, and it was counterproductive." Janhvi said,

"LA and America, everything was at fingertips, but I didn’t learn anything about my culture and country. It was during Dhadak’s shoot that I realised, ‘main kya bewakoof aurat thi, vahan jaa kar acting seekhi. (I am such a stupid woman to go and learn acting in LA)." "I should have learnt about our people," said the Goodluck Jerry actor.

The actor is gearing up for the release of the thriller Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Apart from Mili, Janhvi has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty, including Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor