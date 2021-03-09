Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Juggling Between 'Roohi' Promotions & 'Good Luck Jerry' Shoot

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to be back on screens with the movie Roohi on Thursday, March 11 and is currently a part of all the promotions of the movie as she is playing the lead role in it, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Apart from that, the actor is also shooting for the Siddharth Sengupta movie Good Luck Jerry. Read along to know what Janhvi has to say about her packed schedule and upcoming movies.

Janhvi Kapoor on juggling promotions and shoot of Roohi and Good Luck Jerry

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a frequent traveller on the Mumbai – Chandigarh flights in recent times. The actor is shooting for the movie Good Luck Jerry which is currently on floors in the city of Chandigarh and is also travelling back to Mumbai every now and then for the ongoing promotions of Roohi. The latter is all set to release in theatres on March 11, 2021 and is also the second movie of Kapoor which will release in theatres.

Talking about this in an interview with Mid-day, Janhvi said that her schedule has been hectic and it does get tiring, but the actor also expressed that she wants to do justice to both films. Janhvi has stated that the horror-comedy Roohi is close to her heart as the movie is finally releasing after major delays due to the COVID-19 crisis. Another difficulty that the actor is dealing with is of switching characters in-between the shoots and promotions.

She further shared in the interview that she had to push herself in the earlier weeks and has also worked for days without getting any sleep. Janhvi admitted that she needs to take care that neither of the projects is compromised and has chalked out a schedule with her director, who also made sure that a massive part of the Good Luck Jerry filming was completed before the Roohi promotions kicked off. Janhvi revealed that there are only 15 days of shoot left for Good Luck Jerry and that she feels at home with the character which makes it easier for her to perform.