Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About THIS Nightmare She Never Wants To Come True: Read

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has often mentioned how she is close to her family. The actor often spends time with her sister and father and remembers her late mother Sridevi. As she recently opened up about her worst nightmare, Kapoor revealed that it is something about her family and does not want it to ever come true.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about one of her nightmares that she never wants to come true. The actor refrained from revealing many details about the nightmare but mentioned that it involved her family in some trouble. The Dhadak actor wrote, "God, I don't even want to say it. But it's something to do with like my family be in danger."

On several occasions, Kapoor has mentioned how she is very close to her producer father Boney Kapoor and is also protective of her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. The Roohi star also shared a close bond with her late mother and actor Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor on Boney Kapoor's birthday

Janhvi Kapoor unleashed her goofy side as she shared a funny video to wish her father a happy birthday. In the clip, she made Boney Kapoor try an Instagram filter in which he danced in the place of Drake. Sharing the clip, the 25-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday to the cutest Papa in the whole world. I love you more than you can every imagine. You’re the strongest man I know and I’m the luckiest girl because I get to call you my dad. Love you papa."

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor