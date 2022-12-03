Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Comparisons With Her Mother Sridevi, Says She Is 'flattered'

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about how she feels when compared to her late mother Sridevi. Janhvi made her debut in the film 2018 film Dhadak, opposite debutant Ishaan Khatter. Ever since her debut film was released, comparisons with her late mother, who was an iconic star, have been made quite often. However, in a recent interview, Janhvi claimed that rather than getting ‘offended’, she is ‘flattered’ by the comparisons.

The daughter of Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janvhi said in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, “Why would I want the comparisons to stop? Why would I be offended by being compared with my mom? I am being compared with the best. So, they are holding me to the best possible standards. It’s like reaching the stars. At least I can aim for the sky. I think I am flattered.”

The Roohi actress further added that she is not responsible for people's expectations. She said, "I am trying hard to live up to the expectations. I may not have the talent or beauty of my mother. But it’s the hard work that is my USP. I know I will get there."

Further, the 25-year-old actress acknowledged that she is presently preoccupied with her job because films are her life. Additionally, she emphasized that she is not ashamed of her origins and that acting is the only factor that keeps her going.

Besides this, on the work front, the actress will be seen working along with Rajkumar Rao on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, among other projects. Janhvi will also appear alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal.

(Image: Insta-Janhvi Kapoor/ PTI)