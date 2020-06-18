Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Indian Army On Instagram, Says "we Share Your Pride"

Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the situation at India’s border areas has also grown worse. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred on Monday evening during the Indo-China clash that took place at the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. As of date, both sides have suffered casualties. In the wake of the incident, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media to express her grief and condolences.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

The Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a story on Instagram wherein she paid her respects to the martyred Indian soldiers and also expressed gratitude for the sacrifice made by the brave men. The actress also acknowledged the families of the soldiers and said that she couldn’t imagine the pain that they must be going through. The actress said that the nation shared the pride of the Indian soldiers.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Bollywood pays its respects

Various actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Ajay Devgn have expressed their gratitude and respect towards the martyred soldiers. Amitabh Bachchan a.k.a the Shahenshah of Bollywood also paid his respects to the Indian soldiers who were martyred at the Ladakh border. Big B shared an Instagram post featuring a plain black image. Bachchan captioned the post with the lyrics of the famous song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo. He also paid his respects to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives to save our country.

Pataal Lok producer Anushka Sharma also shared a post on Instagram to pay her respects to the brave Indian soldiers who died saving the lives of others. Sharma shared a picture of the Army memorial statue in Shimla. Sharma mentioned that she was a soldier’s daughter and hence, the death of a soldier was hard on her. She also said that she could personally relate to such a loss. Sharma also said that the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families would always leave a void. Anushka prayed for the martyred families and asked God to grant them peace and strength.

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

