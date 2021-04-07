Janhvi Kapoor Plays 'Jenga', Asks Photographer Vaishnav Praveen To Explain | Watch

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor had a fun time playing a board game with her team as seen in her recently uploaded Instagram story. Recently seen in Roohi, Janhvi seemed to have spent her free time during her shoots with the team as a photographer Vaishnav Praveen was spotted in the video. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor's Jenga round

In the video filmed by the actress, Janhvi can be heard screaming with excitement as one of the members of the team can be seen carefully pulling out the Jenga piece. The whole group erupted in chaos when the Jenga tower started trembling. Finally, the tower succumbed to a fall as Janhvi once again flared up with excitement. In the story, the young actress drew on a white circle pointing out to photographer Vaishnav Praveen and wrote 'Explain', jokingly accusing him of cheating in the Jenga round.

Picture Credit: Janhvi Kapoor IG

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures of her fun trip to New York, United States. Sharing pictures with her sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi also shared several pictures of her outfits and friends. Lastly, the actress shared a video showing off her glamourous look for the trip.

The actress also did not miss the opportunity to wish her fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Sharing a fun video of her playing around with colours, Janhvi wrote in the caption that life is more beautiful with colours. Adding a disclaimer, Janhvi made sure to inform her followers that the video was shot before the pandemic and in a safe environment. She also urged her fans to practice safe Holi and to celebrate the festival indoors.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest movie

The actress' film Roohi hit the theatres on the 11th of March this year. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the young actress played the lead role of Roohi. Sharing a BTS video from the movie, Janhvi funnily captioned the video remarking how she battles with herself about eating one more scoop of ice cream.

Promo Picture Credit: Janhvi Kapoor IG

