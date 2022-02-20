Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Boman Irani's Son In Latest Pics; Fans Speculate Film Together

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her social media to share a glimpse into her recent meeting with seasoned actor Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani. The pictures started making the rounds on the internet as many started speculating that the duo could be collaborating on a new venture. Moreover, Kayoze has given a shoutout to many of Janhvi's films including Netflix's biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kayoze Irani spark collaboration rumours

The 24-year-old actor took to her Instagram stories on February 20 to share a collage of pictures with Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. Both the actors were twinning in stylish black attires as they both were seen smiling widely while posing. Janhvi shared the pictures with the caption, ''Too cute of us'' and Kayoze reposted the pictures on his official Instagram handle.

Apart from being an actor, Kayoze Irani is also a talented filmmaker as he directed Netflix's critically acclaimed series Ajeeb Daastaans. There were several reports of the duo collaborating for a film, however, fans are still awaiting official confirmation. The latest pictures of the duo have only fuelled the rumour mills as many are excited to see what the duo can create together.

More on Janhvi Kapoor films

The young actor has several films in the pipeline including Sharan Sharma directorial Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite talented actor Rajkummar Rao. The young actor recently fuelled the anticipation of the film by posting a series of BTS pictures from the sets where she was seen practising cricket on the field with professional cricketer Dinesh Karthik. The announcement of the film had fans excited to see Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's fresh pairing on screen.

The makers made the announcement by writing, ''Kabhi kabhi ek sapna poora karne ke liye do logo ki zaroorat padti hai (Sometimes, one needs two people to accomplish a dream).'' Rao will be seen in the role of Mahendra, whereas, Janhvi will play the role of Mahima. The former expressed excitement over the film by writing, ''Sometimes you can’t chase your dreams, alone!❤️🏏Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.''

Image: Instagram/@kayozeirani/janhvikapoor