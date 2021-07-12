Janhvi Kapoor Posts Stunning Pics From Photoshoot, Fans Compare Looks With Kylie Jenner

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable fashion style, recently took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her stunning beige ensemble from her latest photoshoot. The Dhadak actress shared a series of pictures and left her fans amazed with her breathtaking looks. Her latest pictures received numerous views from her fans who compared her looks with Hollywood beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Janhvi Kapoor shares ravishing pics from the latest photoshoot

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen striking a cool pose for the camera. With her hair left loose, she personified beauty in a body-hugging beige dress that she accessorized with matching jewellery. As soon as she shared the pictures, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra among others dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section. Apart from industry friends, her sizzling pictures received love and appreciation from fans who compared her looks with Hollywood youth icon Kylie Jenner. One of the users compared her body with an hourglass and wrote, “ She is really an hourglass.” Another user wrote, “Hello kylie.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Kylie Jenner?? Nah I prefer Janhvi Kapoor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in key roles. The film was the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. Apart from Roohi, the actress has some projects lined including Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. Janhvi has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film in March this year. She will also star in Dostana 2, period drama Takht, with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

IMAGE: JANHVIKAPOOR/KYLIEJENNER/Instagram

